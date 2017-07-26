New vans for Bradford School District approved

By John A. Ballentine

Two new vans will be purchased from Prescott Brothers vehicle dealership, in Princeton, to replace a 2008 model van that has 202,500 miles on it, with a trade-in value of $1,000, for a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan at $21,000.



The other van to be traded-in is a white 2011 Ford model with 120,633 miles on it. The trade-in value equals $9,750 in exchange for a newer 2016 Ford Transit at a cost of $26,500 [minus the $9,750], which equals a $16,750 cost.



The Bradford School District board unanimously approved the two vans to be traded-in for the newer vans. Member John Murphy was absent. Also, according to District Transportation Director Paul Barry, “We have received the new bus [a 2018 model] for the school.” It was approved for purchase, with trade-in, at a recent board meeting.



The former Bradford High School will be memorialized with a memorial to students and faculty who attended or taught during its long history of existence. The memorial has been started with bricks forming two pillars that straddle the school bell. The project still requires finishing touches, plus a plaque to be installed. It is located near the area where the former high school structure was located and is visible from High Street.



In unanimous voting, the board approved policy changes discussed last month. Also approved was the Athletics Handbook change, the Family Handbook change, and the District Wellness Guide. All were discussed last month at June’s board meeting.



The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) was presented to the board from District Superintendent Chad Gripp. The document included last school year’s data, plus a tracking sheet. The sheet tracks classes as they progress through their school years on an individual basis, as well. The district representatives study the data and considers any curriculum changes in order to prepare Bradford students for the PARCC test.



The Bradford School District fiscal year high school tuition payments for Bradford area students to attend one of three high schools [Henry, Bureau Valley or Stark County] totals are: Henry $184,261 (15 students), Bureau Valley $131,257 (14 students) and Stark County $393,139 (41 students). The cost for 70 students equals $708,657 in tuition.



Mrs. Jan Sears sent the board a “Thank-you” card thanking them for the clock she received for her service on the school board.



Superintendent Gripp presented a document that states the board can use TORT funds to pay a small percentage of salaries of the school district. The board approved unanimously to implement utilizing these funds for that purpose.



The budget hearing meeting has been scheduled for September 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. It typically takes place at the beginning of the school board meeting at the school building, in Bradford. The preliminary audit report was received July 7 and the Bradford School District received a perfect 4.0 score for “Financial Recognition.”