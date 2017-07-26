Success for Abilities Plus athletes at state competition

Fourteen Abilities Plus athletes from Henry and Stark Counties qualified and participated June 9th – 11th at state Special Olympic track and field competition in Normal, IL. Those attending included Sara Carmichael, Jerry Vervynck, Rick Palmer, Craig Smith, Derick Carlock, Erick Sierra, Abby Thorp, Morgan Thorp, Kelly Mulcahy, Cindy Hansen, Jeff Mueller, Andrew Yarger, Chuck Nelson and Diane Lahr.

Gold Medal winners were:

Diane Lahr, Tennis Ball Throw

Jerry Vervynck, 100M Race Walk

The Women’s 400M Relay Team, with members Abby Thorp, Kelly Mulcahy, Morgan Thorp and Cindy Hansen.

Head Coaches for the team were Terry and Tammy Hand. They were assisted at state by additional volunteers Sharron Bess and David Weeks, along with numerous athletes’ family members.