Health department says ice is a food





Gibler’s Ice – a great family business



By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



“Our goal is to have a business that will keep our sons involved in the summer,” says Cathy Gibler, “so they can learn the importance and value of work early on.”



Cathy and husband Gene Gibler, Jr. operate an ice business that serves 52 accounts in a 50-mile radius from their base at Gibler’s Ice and Concessions just east of Toulon. The young couple dream big and plan to double their business accounts in the next three years.



I caught up with Gene and Cathy and their sons Brenden, 14, and Owen, 11, this past Saturday at the Marshall-Putnam Fair in Henry. Gene’s son Makahlin, 18, was in Kentucky at the time.



They were helping Gene Sr. and Kathie at their Lemon Shake-Up stand and also supplying ice from several Gibler’s trailers to vendors across the bustling fairgrounds.



Sipping an invigorating iced shake-up in the shade of a tent adjacent to the stand, I peppered the outgoing, natural salesman Gene Jr. and the slightly more reserved, attractive Cathy with questions about, “Why the ice business?”



I learned that some years ago Gene Sr., a plumber in Toulon, added concessions to his business portfolio and wife Kathie, an English teacher at Stark County High, now retired, joined him on the circuit when she could.



“Dad started with ‘chippers’ (a potato concession),” recalls Gene Jr., a 1992 graduate of Stark County High, “and he talked me into lemon shake-ups.”



Gene Jr. and Cathy (Baughman), a 1997 Stark County High grad, started dating New Year’s Eve 2001 and by 2004 they were married and really into lemon shake-ups, doing events each summer from the Quad-Cities to Eureka.



“But we couldn’t keep up with the ice we needed,” recalls Cathy, so in 2004 they started making ice for themselves and others.



At first, they bagged the ice by hand-scooping it into bags, then clipping the bags shut by hand.



After a few years, the young Giblers focused on ice and now do only the 4th of July at Eureka with their shake-ups.



“The concession business really takes you away from your family, often from 10 a.m. to midnight five days a week,” says Cathy.



“But the concession world is like family,” she adds. “You make friends with the other concessionaires.”



Not just any water makes good ice



The Giblers now have state-of-the-art ice making equipment and delivery trailers. Automatic bagging and tying is done after bag filling using an auger and gravity operation, not all that different from farming equipment, says Gene.



Gibler’s Ice is double-filtered, first by the Toulon water department reverse osmosis process and then by a second RO process at the Gibler’s operation.

“This produces solid, clean, crystal clear ice,” explains Gene, “with no sulfur, no chlorine.”



“We keep the ice at 20 degrees or less, which is sure hard to do on hot days,” Gene adds.



Health departments consider ice a food and their operation a food processing plant, so they are regularly inspected.



The Giblers started out with three accounts, including Connie’s Country Kitchen in Toulon. Now they serve restaurants, bars and more from Bishop Hill to Lake Wildwood to the east. They are the biggest competitor to Home City Ice in Peoria.



Toulon college students Logan Hollis and Thorin Hicks help out on their summer vacations, when business is busiest, of course.



Strapping Brenden Gibler, who will be a freshman at Stark County High this fall, is beginning to pitch as well.



Gene and Cathy also have day jobs. Gene works at Quality Cable in Wyoming, and Cathy is an early childhood educator and director of a learning center for youngsters 3-5 at a year-round center in Peoria.



I would say the Giblers are busy!





And yet working the Marshall-Putnam Fair was a Gibler family affair, and obviously rewarding for all.



Now, back to my lemon shake-up. You know how most store-bought lemonade has never been within 500 miles of a real lemon. Well, this one had the real thing in it! Delicious.