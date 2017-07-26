County Watch — Floyd and riots; life isn’t fair; historical society

By Jim Nowlan

Local historian Floyd Ham, of Toulon, treated 40-plus listeners this past Saturday to a verbal replay of a riot in Kewanee in 1895 caused by an anti-Catholic agitator. The agitator, from Geneseo, came to Kewanee specifically to give an anti-Catholic speech. A thousand people, it is reported, raged across Kewanee, from People’s National Bank to “whiskey row” (where Cerno’s Pub is today, and west around the corner).







The human brain is wired by primeval survival needs to see the world in “us versus them” terms. And it was certainly so more than a century ago as America railroaders and factories, hungry for workers, welcomed immigrants from Europe who were largely Catholic.



Protestants often didn’t take in neighborly fashion to these newcomers, especially when they were led by a Pope whom worshipers claimed to be infallible. Seemed worrisome to Baptists, certainly!



Floyd then brought his audience at the regular meeting of the Stark County Genealogical Society to Stark County and to a lively debate in newspapers like this one in 1895 over the same topic. William Caverly, a staunch Catholic in the county (whose descendants became prominent Congregationalists) wrote quite literate 4,000-word letters (that’s long; 300 words is often the limit today) to the editors that touted all the good contributions made by those of his faith in the Civil War and elsewhere.



In return, Elmira Presbyterians led by George Armstrong, George Boardman and W. Z. Elliott responded with diatribes against what they perceived to be Catholic efforts to take over our country.



These Catholic-Protestant concerns lasted until my teen years in the 1950s. I had a few dates with Judy Colgan (Curran), of Wyoming and now of Elmwood, and the late Donna Sager (Hickey), of the Valley, both absolutely darling, delightful young ladies. But they were from strong Irish Catholic families, and me from the Congregational fold. Their fine parents were very wary of me.



Marrying outside The Church was not done lightly. Fortunately for their parents, Judy and Donna saw through me quickly, and tossed me over!



And in 1960, fear among many of electing Catholic John Kennedy to the White House was a major issue.



This past month, Peoria County started collecting a new sales tax that is to be spent to upgrade the facilities of that county’s many public schools. Henry County has been doing the same for a couple of years now.



Because there is precious little retail shopping in our county, you and I buy much in Kewanee and Peoria. Each time we do, our sales tax dollars, which can be BIG when buying a new car, for example, go to support the school facilities of those counties.



The Galva School District is, for example, planning to spend $1 million of sales tax money—yours and mine included—to build an all-weather track! All the while, our county leaders are carrying on a drive to raise money privately for our own athletic facilities upgrades.



Life isn’t fair.



Why not distribute sales tax dollars, I say, to the respective counties where the purchasers reside, rather than where the sale took place? After all, it is the purchasers’ money being spent.



This debate has been around a long time, and the Illinois law that taxes sales makes it almost impossible to do what I think is much fairer. But I will keep working on this.



I ran into Norm Black recently. Actually, Norm is quite handy and I am not.



So, Norm helps me out from time to time at my place on the second floor of the Stark County Communications building. My apartment is, by the way, where the embalming room was located when the building was in the 1890s a funeral parlor and furniture store, not an uncommon combination back then. Indeed, I think the late Bob Dunlap used to operate both businesses as one in Bradford.



Anyway, Norm has been very helpful over the years at the Stark County Historical Society in Toulon, which now owns the former Carnegie Library in that town, as well as two other large buildings adjacent.



Norm says the historical group could definitely use some new blood. He and others who have been active are still willing to work their tails off behind the scenes, but new leadership is needed.



If you or anyone you know might have an interest in preserving our county’s fascinating history, especially as we enter our state’s 200th birthday in 2018, please give Norm a call at 286-7139. You’ll probably reach his answering machine (isn’t that the norm these days?), but he will get back to you. Would be a worthy endeavor, and rewarding, I am sure.