Robert Alltop





Carman – Robert “Bob” Alltop, 88, of Carman, Illinois, died at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.



Born November 5, 1928, in Westerville, Ohio, he was the son of Frank and Hattie Jane Roach Alltop. On December 30, 1950, he married Martha Jean Baughman in Princeville, Illinois. She died on April 18, 1990.



Bob worked for Caterpillar for 39 years, starting as an apprentice and working his way to factory manager.



He was a 1946 graduate of Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Illinois.



He was a U.S. Army Veteran.



He was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, NASCAR, traveling, and he especially loved fishing.



Survivors include his two daughters, Carol (Willie) Peugh, of West Burlington, Lynn (Steve) Coffin, of Burlington; one son, Michael (Sandra) Alltop, of Gilbert, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Rich (Holly) Dial, Stephanie (Eric) Benne, Tiffany Peugh, Michael (Mariah) Alltop Jr., Shelbi (Shayan) Habib, Courtney Coffin, and Emma Coffin; four great-grandchildren, Harrison Benne, Everton Benne, Braydon Dial, and Connor Alltop; one brother, Tom Alltop, of Cook, Minnesota; two sisters, Mary Jane Holmes, Jeanette (Jim) Pritchard, of Washington, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jerry, and two sisters, Catherine and Hazel.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends.



The funeral service for Mr. Alltop will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Reverend Jeremy Grant officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the Burlington Golf Club following the burial.



In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Alzheimer’s Association and Great River Hospice.



Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.



A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Robert’s obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.