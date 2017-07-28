County offers real estate for sale by sealed bid

Toulon – Stark County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2013 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public. They will offer approximately 2 items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Stark County Treasurer’s Office located in the Stark County Courthouse, 130 West Main, Toulon, Illinois 61483 no later than the close of business on August 18, 2017.

The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the Taxing Districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The County, as Trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.

The required minimum bid is just $811.00 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before August 18, 2017. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Stark County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Stark County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit us at www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Fridays.