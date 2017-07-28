Courthouse News for 7-27-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



7-11-17 – Timothy E. Schwenk – operating vehicle without safety certificate.

7-21-17 – Logan B. Zeigenhorn – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-21-17 – Charles L. Holms – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Accidents



7-22-17 – A motorcycle accident occurred at the intersection of 1200 N and 500 E at 11:24 a.m. northwest of Toulon. The driver involved was identified as Lisa A. Dudiak, 45, of Wyoming. She was transported by Stark County Ambulance Service to OSF Saint Luke Hospital in Kewanee. Dudiak was also ticketed for driving a motorcycle without proper classification.



Incidents



7-19-17 – Candi R. Eklund-Tilson, 37, of Castleton, was arrested for theft of lost or mislaid items. She posted $100 cash bond and was released with a notice to appear.

7-21-17 – Danelle L. Gooding, 47, of Henry, was arrested for domestic battery. She was taken to jail.

7-21-17 – Jace M. Alldridge, 21, of Toulon, was arrested for mob action and criminal damage to property. He was released with a notice to appear.

7-22-17 – A domestic problem was handled in the 300 block of East Clinton Street in Toulon.



Property Transfer



7-17-17 – Barbara I. Elliott to Ronald D. Elliott; PT SE ¼ 19-14-7.

7-20-17 – Betty L. DeWolfe to James C. Kinsella, Joni M. Kinsella, Joseph M. Kinsella, Kimberly A. Kinsella; Undiv 82.65% Int PTS SW ¼ 12-12-6; Undiv 17.35% Int PTS SW ¼ 12-12-6.

7-20-17 – Joseph M. Kinsella, Kimberly A. Kinsella to James C. Kinsella, Joni M. Kinsella; Undiv 82.65% PTS SW ¼ 12-12-6.

7-20-17 – James C. Kinsella, Joni M. Kinsella to Joseph M. Kinsella, Kimberly A. Kinsella; Undiv ¼ Int PT NW ¼ NW 1/4 11-12-7.

7-21-17 – Benjamen A. Leezer to David M. Krans; Orig TN Toulon, Blk 15, Lot 4.