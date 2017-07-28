Local News Around the County for 7-27-17 July 28, 2017 0 Comment The Miss and Jr. Miss Contestants pose after their dance routine at the beginning of the 2017 Stark County Fair pageant. Seated, from left to right, 2016 Miss Stark County Queen Katrina Crowley and 2016 Jr. Miss Queen Brooke Montgomery. Middle row, Jr. Miss contestants Kendallyn Kull, Tori Hawley, Maddie Wilson and Elizabeth Null. Back row, Miss contestants Brianna Endress, Caitlyn Lacey and Jordyn Meinders. 2017 Little Miss Stark County Queen Addy Westphal poses with the other Little Miss contestants, left to right, Sophie McFadden, Saige Schmidt, Charlotte Doty, 2016 Little Miss Stark County Blake Barrow, Kelsey Hawley, Olivia stone and Chloe Mercer. 2017 Jr. Miss Queen Maddie Wilson with the other Jr. Miss contestants, left to right, Tori Hawley, Kendallyn Kull, 2016 Jr. Miss Stark County Queen Brooke Montgomery and Elizabeth Null. 2017 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Claudia VanOpdorp, 2017 Miss Stark County 2nd Runner-up Caitlyn Lacey, 2017 Miss Stark County Queen Brianna Endress, 2017 Miss Stark County 1st Runner-up Jordyn Meinders and 2016 Miss Stark County Queen Katrina Crowley, pose at the 2017 Stark County Fair Pageant Sunday afternoon. Posted by | View Post | View Group