County Watch — Stu and Jon; specialty crops; Sunday in Park; Michael

Stu Borden, of Wyoming, and his son Jon, of Peoria, won the “Over 100” championship as part of the venerable Tri-County Tennis Tournament this past week at Glen Oak Park, in Peoria.



Stu is, as most know, a retired Stark County Circuit Court judge, now 65. Jon, 35, is a mechanical engineer at CAT. In this doubles contest, total age of participants had to be 100 years or greater.







He and Jon easily dispatched their opponents, winning the championship 6-2, 6-0. Stu is a golfer in summer and tennis player in the winter.



Jon also took top honors in the men’s 35 and over category and almost won the open category, falling in the semi-finals to a player he has beaten several times.



“Just too much tennis in one week,” sighed Jon, in our phone call.



There is an article in this edition of The News about Lance and Zack Shaner and their starter crop of hops, ultimately aimed at the scores, maybe hundreds of craft brewers in Chicagoland.





I dream about somehow helping develop a concentration of specialty crop growers in our county like the Shaners and Lyndon and Kimberley Hartz, of Wyoming. If we had, let’s say, 100 such growers on 15 acres each, that would be 100 families on a total of 1,500 acres, just 1 percent of the farmland in the county.



That would generate enough produce to send an 18-wheeler or more filled with fresh produce to Chicago each day, where consumers are crying for such.



This would offset the fact that at least a couple of our fine, highly efficient farmers in Stark are now cultivating more than 10,000 acres each. If all farms someday reached that size in Stark, there would be a total of only 15 farm operations in the county.



One of the most famous paintings at the world-acclaimed Art Institute of Chicago is called popularly, “Sunday in the Park.” By a 19th Century French post-Impressionist George Seurat, the huge (about 8’x10’) painting greets visitors to the Impressionist collection. The Art Institute was named “The Best Museum in the World” by Trip Advisor in 2014! You and your grandchildren could make a day trip of it by Amtrak!



Now that I’ve told you all I know about art, I turn to local parks.



During the nice weather of recent days, I have spent parts of afternoons reading from a shaded bench in the Toulon park, right out my back door. I have been fascinated, and pleased, with how busy the park has been.



One after another, young couples, tiny tots in tow, visited the large, colorful children’s playground installation on the west side of the park. I didn’t bother to ask all for their names, but I couldn’t help myself from doing so when Jake and Chelsea Streitmatter came by with their daughter. A tiny mite, Parker was a mini-burst of sunlight that recent Sunday, her curly blonde locks complemented by a becoming yellow outfit, I think it was.



Parker wore a baseball cap backwards, as is the fashion, I guess. “We put it on her the other way round,” said Jake with a smile, “but she absolutely insists on wearing it that way.”

And, of course, the basketball court was busy, with different combinations of three or four pre-teens and teens having a go at the hoops.



I was struck in particular by how talented 4th grader Eli Warren is. He easily dribbled the ball, about as big as he is, between his legs (I could never do that), before launching really long shots that more often than not swished through the nets. He is a comer for the school basketball teams. He lives in Toulon with his parents, Brian and Melissa Bandeko.



In last week’s article about Gibler’s Ice, I somehow dropped an important paragraph about the critical role in that growing business played from its inception by Michael Milroy, a talented refrigeration technician.



“We couldn’t have done it without Michael,” says Gene Gibler, Jr.



This week is Old Settlers Celebration in Toulon. You’ll want to enjoy the Legion fish fry Friday, the Indian Creek 5K run Saturday a.m. (which I enjoy watching), the parade at 2, followed by the popular Electric Tomato classic rock band at R Bar, and much more, of course.

On Sunday morning, Willard and Joan Price will be honored. They are a fine couple. I look forward to their observations about growing up in Stark County (West Jersey and Elmira, and then Toulon for high school).



A big round of applause in advance for organizers Connie Jacobson and our own Jason Musselman and their many helpers.