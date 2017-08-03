Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



Now that summer is almost over and everyone is trying to crunch in the end of the summer vacations, my family is trying to crunch in their family reunions. As a type family reunion, I exhale and roll my eyes. My grandpa likes to be in charge of the family reunion but doesn’t always think about all the work and details that go into it. He just assumes things will get done, like everyone will know the date and time or someone will trim up the pasture and (my personal favorite) table and chairs will just show up like the food. With all the work that goes into putting on a family reunion, my family uses it as an educational time.



See we have some “city folk” as relatives so the only time they see a farm is on “Green Acres” or when they are driving on the interstate. We take them up into the tractors and combine. My dad enjoys talking to them about all the different kinds of corn and beans. I like to show the little ones the animals. They are always super impressed that they can pet a cow or rub her ears. The little cousins think it’s cool when they can feed a pig a vanilla wafer or if you touch the top of our pig’s tail, it’ll straighten. A lot of the family doesn’t realize how much love we have for our animals or that when we call their names they come running.





As much work and phone calls that goes into planning our family’s reunion, I do really enjoy them and not just for the reason of educating the “city folk.”