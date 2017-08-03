Courthouse News for 8-3-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



7-28-17 – Lorretta L. Obrien – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-29-17 – Mark H. Headinger – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-29-17 – Joshua A. Brannock – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-29-17 – Melissa M. Hanson – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-29-17 – Michael S. Davis – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-27-17 – Kody L. Horsley – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-28-17 – David W. Carman – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-30-17 – James L. C. Junker – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-28-17 – Tatyanna Chanel Beal– Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

7-28-17 – Carol A. Baer – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Dissolution of Marriage



7-28-17 – James E. Walker and Karen E. Walker



Accidents



7-25-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on Route 91 at the intersection of Modena Road. Driver Morris D. Rosebecke, 29, of Kewanee, stated that he had an accident while trying to avoid striking an unknown driver whom reportedly had disregarded a stop sign. No injuries were reported or citations issued.

7-28-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred along Route 91 approximately a half mile south of 300 N. Driver Erica L. Hornoff, 30, of Toulon, state that she swerved to miss hitting a dog and went into the ditch and rolled her vehicle. No injuries were reported and no tickets issued.



Incidents



7-22-17 – A domestic problem was handled in the 300 block of East Clinton Street in Toulon.

7-22-17 –A child custody dispute was handled in the 300 block of North Henderson Street.

7-28-17 – Jarod L. Wagher, of Toulon, reported a theft of two truck tires from his residence. The incident remains under investigation.

7-29-17 – Jackie Streitmatter, of Wyoming, reported criminal damage to real property after finding evidence of where someone had backed into their business building located at 110 South Main Ave. in Wyoming.

7-30-17 – A child custody dispute was handled in the 200 block of South Franklin Street in Toulon.



Property Transfer



7-24-17 – Elizabeth A. Banz to Elizabeth A. Banz, Trustee; PT Ass’rs Sub SW ¼ 36-13-6.

7-24-17 – Union Federal Savings & Loan Assoc. to Federal National Mortgage Assoc.; Toulon, Lot 1 & 2 of BD Sweet’s Re-Sub of Lot 16 Ass’rs Sub SE1/4 24-13-5.

7-25-17 – Donald L. Barks III to Donald L. Barks, Jr.; Modena, Lots 5,6 & 7.

7-25-17 – Donald L. Barks III to Donald L. Barks, Jr.; PT NW ¼ 22-14-6; PTS NE ¼ 11-14-6.

7-28-17 – Abigail Klumpp, Andrew D. Klumpp, Bryan K. Klumpp, Daniel J. Klumpp, Kevin R. Klumpp, Rachel Klumpp to Barbara J. Klumpp, David K. Klumpp; PT N ½ E ½ SE ¼ 15-13-7.

7-28-17 – KAR GO LLC to Michelle Owens; Wyoming, Giles C. Dana’s Add’n, Blk “T”, Lot 15 & PT Lots 14 & 16.