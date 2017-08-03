Local News AROUND THE COUNTY for 8-3-17 August 3, 2017August 3, 2017 0 Comment Various non-livestock crafts and art work were on display recently at the Wi-HI Center during the Stark County/4H Fair Jack Orwig, nine-years-old of Princeton, shows his Hampshire gilt during the swine competition at the Stark County/4H Fair last week. First place winners in each swine category show their pigs for the judging of Best-in-Show champion. The 2017 Miss Stark County Queen Brianna Endress shows her peanut butter Queen’s Pie to bidders at the Stark County/4H Fair auction. It sold for $1,200! The 2017 Little Miss Queen Addy Westphal gives bidders a look at her peach pie made by Peg Gray, which sold for $275. Posted by | View Post | View Group