BHE GED, adult ed classes begin August 8

Black Hawk College offers GED, adult education, adult literacy and high school completion classes at no cost to students at a variety of locations.

Class registration takes place every three weeks throughout the school year. A new session will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8.

For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/adulted or call or visit one of these learning sites:

Black Hawk College Outreach Center

301 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

309-796-8216

Black Hawk College Adult Learning Center

4610 Black Hawk Commons Drive, Rock Island

309-794-1072

Black Hawk College Community Education Center

404 E. Third St., Kewanee

309-854-1875

High Roads Advantage

2004 SE Third St., Aledo

309-582-8181