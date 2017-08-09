“Dog Days” carnival Aug. 19 in Wyoming

Giving back to the Fire Department



By Jim Nowlan

The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is throwing a “Dog Days of Summer” carnival and fun day Saturday, August 19 to benefit the city’s Fire Department.



Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stark County Fairgrounds and then shift to the Paramount in downtown Wyoming from 4 until 8 o’clock.



A dozen or more carnival games for all ages will be presented at the fairgrounds, including a duck pond, musical chairs, face painting, gunny sack and three-legged races, and more.



Stark schools superintendent Jerry Klooster, businessman Chad Patel and teacher Pat Keane will be among those humiliating themselves at the dunk tank, beginning with Mr. Klooster at 11 a.m.



Hot dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups, sno cones and popcorn—all for just $1 each—will be available, and exciting firemen bucket battles will be conducted at 10:30, 11:30 and 12:30.



The action shifts to the Paramount Theater at 4 o’clock where Ruth Chop’s will be served until 8 p.m. and a Chamber of Commerce Scavenger Hunt will be held. Contact Nicole at 606-9007 for more details.



Nate Cox is donating a quarter beef and a dozen other prizes will be raffled off.



Sounds like a great time for families and for a great cause as well.