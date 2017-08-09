County Watch—Willard and Joan; Roger; Lock & Dam 18





By im Nowlan

[email protected]



In his remarks to a good audience at the Old Settlers’ meeting Sunday morning, badge honoree Willard Price (along with lovely wife and co-honoree Joan [Briggs]) bragged that he was salutatorian of his Quinn School 8th grade class. Of course, Willard chuckled, there were only two in his class, among a total eight grades with 12-14 students in the school north of West Jersey.



As oldsters know, at one time there were scores of one-room schools in Stark, often named after the families that provided most of the students, as with Willard Quinn Price.



This reminds me that I was at one time in big demand (who else would do it!) as a commencement speaker at much bigger venues than the Quinn School. I once spoke to the three graduates of the Valley School, back in the early 1970s, I recall. Not to be outdone, West Jersey principal Sam StJohn once invited me to speak to his half dozen or so graduates.



“I’m paying you by the minute,” Sam growled in his inimitable down-home style. “Fifteen dollars for 15 minutes!” Which was good money!



My old friend Roger Larson is the new behavioral health therapist in Toulon for the North Central Behavioral Health Services. Roger operates from Aunt Martha’s Health Clinic just east of the courthouse and has hours from 8 until 6 on Mondays and 8-5 on Fridays.



Roger is a fine, thoughtful, sensitive counselor for persons with anxiety, depression, substance abuse, grief issues and other emotional challenges.







“I provide a safe, that is, totally confidential, environment, and I respect my clients,” says Roger, who for many years was director of the Peoria County Farm and Home Extension Office for the University of Illinois, though his graduate degree is in mental health counseling.



Roger told me over lunch this week at Connie’s Country Kitchen that some of the time-worn sayings such as, “Don’t cry over spilt milk,” “Time heals all wounds,” “It’s just water under the bridge” are all basically garbage.



“They don’t allow a person to heal,” says Roger. “You don’t tell a person who is bleeding from an auto accident to, ‘Get over it.’ You acknowledge the bleeding and deal with it.”



“Healing takes place from the inside out. A person who is hurting must acknowledge that and accept responsibility for addressing his or her own problems.”



By the way, Roger has assistance from Laurie Wier, a community support individual, who will go out and meet with Roger’s clients as necessary.



Roger and Laurie’s services are provided specifically for Stark County residents through a grant from the Illinois Department of Mental Health. If you or someone you know might benefit from his services, call 309-647-1881. This will put you in touch with someone who can schedule an appointment.



I mentioned that Roger has his office at Aunt Martha’s Health Clinic. Toulon is probably one of the rare small towns that has a full-time MD on duty, along with dentist and other specialists.



Now that the clinic is again fully staffed, Aunt Martha’s needs to show its headquarters that there is a demand for its services. As the old saying goes: If you don’t use it, you lose it, which applies to lots of things in life.



So, if you or someone you know needs high quality medical care at a modest cost based on the ability to pay, then call Aunt Martha’s at 286-7240.



I had coffee with friends one recent Sunday in Galesburg at Inn Keepers’ on Seminary Street, a shop of the same high quality as our own One Eleven Coffee in Wyoming. Afterward, I decided to drive over to Lock & Dam 18 at Gladstone on the Big River, a few miles south of Oquawka.



Someone suggested the idea, and it was quite impressive to watch a huge barge sidle up to the locks that will lower or raise the barge and its containers up to or down to the river level on the other side of the dam.



On an observation deck just a few feet away, I watched a 15-container barge slowly slip into the tight quarters of the locks pool. Actually they broke up the 15 containers, as the locks were not large enough to accommodate all in one pass through. Chris Hale, a farmer from Abingdon, was on the tiny deck to guide me in understanding the process.



A couple of tugboats, one behind, one on the river side, fought the current that pulled toward the center of the river as they pushed the barge into the locks pool (that is what I call it, anyway). Once in the pool, there is no wiggle room for the containers, three abreast.



Each 15-container barge contains the equivalent of about 900 semi-trailer loads of corn or beans!

I shouted to one of the roustabouts (again, my term) on the decks of the containers. He said the Excel Barge Company unit was headed south to St. Louis, where another tug would take the 15 containers on to New Orleans. The fellow, with a heavy Kentucky drawl, said he worked four weeks on the barge, then had two weeks off.



I felt like Mark Twain for a few minutes. You might consider visiting the Big River at Lock & Dam 18 as part of a day trip. Easy to do. Parking is a few feet from the deck, which has about six or eight small steps, though you can see all quite well from ground level.