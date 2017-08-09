Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



So, as I’m driving to work this morning I can’t help but think of what I’m going to write about. Then my mind travels to the question, why does farming matter? In high school I used to see kids wearing t-shirts that asked the question, “Where would you be without agriculture?” If you looked on the back it had a little stick person with a censored sign over him with the response naked and hungry.





I think it’s safe to say that we would be a lot more than naked and hungry without agriculture. Food and clothing are two big things agriculture offers us, but there are a lot more than just that. Did you know that a lot of makeup is made from agriculture products? The lipstick you wear, the eye shadow you put on and even nail polish is all made up of an Ag product.





The crayons your kids or grandkids use to color with, yup, that’s a product too. Most crayons are made of soybeans. Even down to the products you use to wash your clothes. Downy is made up of animal’s fats, which helps to make them feel so soft.



Without agriculture we would be naked, hungry, ugly and bored.