Courthouse News for 8-10-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



8-1-17 – Edgard J. Miranda – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

8-5 -17 – Judy G. Moore – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-5-17 – Mark A. Sherbeyn – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-6-17 – Andrew C.L. DeSmit – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-2-17 – Shaunta L. Teague, Jr. – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-5-17 – Michael S. Avery – No valid registration.

8-5-17 – Melinda L. Good – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

8-5-17 – Jonathan F. Alvarez – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

8-5-17 – Jonathan F. Alvarez – Unlicensed.

8-4-17 – Sherry L. Healey – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-5-17 – Michael R. Zavala – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Incidents



8-2-17 – An employee with the Wyoming Illinois Department of Transportation requested an accident report that one of the department’s state trucks had been damaged by a rock thrown from a mower.

8-3-17 – Criminal damage to property was reported from rural Wyoming residents Michael P. Domico and Lyndon Hartz, whom both had mailboxes damaged.

8-5-17 – Michael S. Avery, 57, of Wyoming, was cited for driving without a valid registration.



Marriage License



8-2-17 – Walter Douglas Moser, Fairbury and Erica Helen Kieser, Bradford



Property Transfer



7-31-17 – Heather M. Brittingham, Wesley J. Morrissey to Luke Shafer; PTS SW ¼ 9-13-6.

7-31-17 – Charlotte A. Tournear by atty in fact, Prosper O. Tournear by atty in fact to Adam M. White, James A. White; PT NE ¼ 35-13-6.

8-1-17 – Jason R. Traver, Sarah M. Traver to Donald L. Schmidt III; PT SW ¼ 34-13-7.

8-4-17 – FHF, LLC to Patti J. Frisby, Trent E. Frisby; Wyoming, Castle’s Add’n, PT Blk 7; PT NW ¼ 36-13-6.

8-4-17 – Stephen D. Banz, by atty in fact to Amanda R. Waters, Buddy A. Waters; Orig TN Wyoming, PT Blk 8.