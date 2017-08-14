



Princeville – Leonard T. Tilson, 83, of Princeville, Illinois, passed away at 12:56 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Leonard was born on February 16, 1934, in Essex Township, Stark County, the son of Elmer and Edna (Cornall) Tilson. He married Mary Jane Robbins on November 19, 1953 in Wyoming, Illinois. She survives.



Also surviving are three children, Robin (James) Gleason, of Round Rock, Texas, Jayne (Chris) Pimlott, of California, and James (Evelyn Francisco) Tilson, of Peoria; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Elizabeth, and Michael Pimlott, of California and Keegan Gleason, of Round Rock, Texas; two brother-in-laws, Homer (Sue) Robbins, of Princeville and Stephen (Maria) Robbins, of Florida; four sister-in-laws, Bonita (Eugene) Brailey, of Nashville, Tennessee, Judy (Mike) Fesler, of Danville, Iowa, Edith Robbins, of Orville, Ohio, and Pat Robbins, of Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews.



Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; and his beloved uncle and aunt, Roy and Flossie Cornall.

Leonard was a disabled U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany.



He owned and operated Tilson’s Services for many years. He also worked at the Princeville Canning Company for 10 years, had a carpet shop for 10 years, and owned and operated Tilson Oil.



Leonard was a life member of the Princeville American Legion Post 248, Princeville Lion’s Club 38248, Princeville Village Board for 12 years, and Sheets Cemetery Board for many years. He also was a member of Princeville United Methodist Church for many years, assisting with the construction of the new church building.



Leonard loved spending time with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycles and scooters, wintering in Harlingen, Texas, and most of all always working and staying busy.



A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Princeville. Rev. Zach Waldis officiated. Leonard was laid to rest in Sheets Cemetery in rural Wyoming with full military honors. A visitation was held on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Princeville Ambulance Service or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

