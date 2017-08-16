Total solar eclipse occurs Monday in Southern Illinois

By John A. Ballentine

On Monday, August 21, 2017 a total solar eclipse will be visible near Carbondale, Illinois. Stark County communities and the surrounding area will witness at approximately 11:52 a.m. the beginning of the eclipse, which will end at 2:47 p.m. At 1:20, or so, the total eclipse and partial eclipse for some areas in Illinois, will be visible.



A solar eclipse occurs when the earth’s moon enters into a path between the sun and the earth totally blocking the sun at the specified locations, such as Carbondale. Carbondale will have the longest eclipse duration in the United States. The sun will be completely covered by the moon for two minutes and 40 seconds. The next total solar eclipse will occur for the U.S. on April 8, 2024.



Obviously, a person cannot look at the total eclipse without special darkened glasses. Damage to one’s eyes will occur without the special glasses! Yes, there are fraudulent glasses passed off as safe. Be careful and check out the glasses being sold. They should have an International Standardization Organization (ISO) seal stamped on them. But, some of those could be fraudulent, as well.



The American Astronomical Society said in order to test the glasses for safety, is to put them on and “you should not be able to see anything, except the sun. If other lights of more than normal brightness are seen (such as a car’s high beam headlights), it probably is not a safe product.” If you have a welder’s glass of a 13 rating, it can be used, but why risk your eyesight if you do not know for sure?



So, if you are anxious to see a total solar eclipse, then travel to Carbondale, but be prepared for several hundred thousand of your friends to be there, as well.



The safest way to view the eclipse is to use two cardboard or paper pieces with a small hole punched in one of them. Hold the card with the hole closer to the sun and yourself. Adjust the other card until you see the sun on it and watch the eclipse in safety.