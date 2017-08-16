Local News Some new, some familar faces at Stark County CUSD #100 August 16, 2017 0 Comment The first day of school was Wednesday of this week and greeting the students were some new faces and some familar faces. Posing in the group photo seated from the left in the front row are Crystal McRell, district-wide ELL instructor; along with elementary teachers Mary Jo Groter, fourth grade; Paige Milburn, second grade; Barb Hildebrandt, Henry-Stark Special Education elementary; Candace Stahl, kindergarten; and Clint Terwilliger, elementary P.E. In the back row, Jay Melton, junior-senior high assistant principal and district curriculum coordinator; Kylie Whittle, junior high science; and high school teachers, Jake Lowery, social studies and sophomore class sponsor; Andrew Krabill, social science and student council advisor; Linzie Hood, English, speech coach, and assistant volleyball coach; John Andress, Ag, FFA, and senior class sponsor; and Rob Whitcher, Spanish and junior class sponsor. Missing from the photo was Jessica Sarnes, the new Henry-Stark Special Education teacher for the high school. Posted by | View Post | View Group