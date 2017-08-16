Bradford approves wind generator agreement

By John A. Ballentine

An agreement was signed Monday evening by the Village of Bradford that will bring up to three new wind turbine generators (WTG) to just east of Bradford. The agreement is between the village and Lone Tree, LLC (Lone Tree), in association with Leeward Wind Energy.



Lone Tree will place the turbines in Bureau County within Milo and Indian Townships. This location is within a 1.5 mile proximity to Bradford.



Bureau County has a zoning ordinance that states, “No wind turbine generator may be constructed within 1.5 miles of an incorporated community’s boundary line (The Setback) unless the incorporated community agrees in writing (a) that it does not wish to enforce the Setback.”



For compensation, Bradford will receive a $3,000 annual operating fee per WTG for 25 years. In addition, Lone Tree will pay an estimated fee to the Bradford School System, Bradford Fire District and the Bradford Public Library. Each WTG installed will generate between $15,000 to $24,000 per year to the school system; $1,850 to $3,000 to the fire district; and $49 to $78 to the library.



In other action, according to Maintenance Supervisor James Chadwick, “The next heavy trash days are tentatively scheduled from October 2 to 6. Trash for pick up should be placed curbside for pick up by Sunday, October 1. A $10 fee is payable to the village by September 29 in order to have items picked up.”



Also, hydrant flushing is scheduled for the end of September. A white police car will be stripped of usable parts and the remainder of the vehicle sold for scrap. A blue village maintenance truck has its catalytic converters “plugged up” and is in need of repair. If it is not cost effective to repair the truck, then a newer truck may be purchased to replace it.



The Bradford Labor Day Celebration is fast approaching. The car show will again be featured this year as well as the fire department’s pancake and sausage breakfast. Face painting will be available at the pavilion in Elsie Hodges Park. The event will occur from September 1 through the 4th.



Fencing was discussed for Elsie Hodges Park in order to keep trash from transferring in to neighborhood yards. No action on this agenda item was taken until fence pricing is obtained. Also, concrete blocks may be installed at the village’s sewer plant to address and curtail illegal dumping of items at that location.



One application has been received in response to the village’s ad for a part-time maintenance position. A possible second application may be received in the near future. Anyone interested in applying for the position should contact village hall.



An updated prevailing wage ordinance was approved with the necessary changes incorporated and is retroactive to June.



In old business, village attorney Lance Camp informed the board about the court agreement between the village and former bar and restaurant owner Jerry Wilson. Wilson will compensate the village $3,500 of the $5,000 in Tax Increment Financing he received several years ago to start his business. He must pay $100 per month, in order to comply with the court judgment.