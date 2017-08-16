First female officer to join TPD

By Jason Musselman

The Toulon City Council voted Monday night to approve a land swap deal with Terry Warren, after holding the required special hearing.

The swap involved an exchange of lot 2 for lot 6 in the Toulon Ridge subdivision south of the high school. Originally both parties thought the City already owned lot 6, but that was not the case. Now plans are to erect a new concession stand on that lot for the baseball diamonds.

The council also approved a new dumping ordinance that states it is “unlawful for any person to deposit any material, trash, or rubbish… on city property or right of way.” This includes the city garage where many people had used a community dumpster. That dumpster has been removed and the trash pickup service will now do two large item pickups a year from the curb.

Violators of the new ordinance will be fined a minimum of $100 and not more than $750.

The water tower gauge problems discussed at the July meeting are one step closer to being fixed. The council approved the city engineer to determine the elevations of the water tower and pressure switch so the gauge can be recalibrated. The cost is to not exceed $2,500.

In the police committee report, chairman Ryan Kelly stated the City of Toulon is close to having its first female officer. Ashley Karpel successfully completed her state power test and will soon become an official member of the Toulon Police Department.

Karpel is a Kewanee resident with Toulon connections, Kelly said. She also already has all the equipment and training necessary.

It was also noted that the city’s police truck is starting to show some age.

“We are going to have to start looking at replacing it,” said Mayor Larry Hollis. “It’s done its job. You can’t expect it to last forever.”

The truck has what Hollis called a “hard 80,000 miles,” which means the engine hours from sitting idle are much more than the odometer shows. Besides rust, the truck is experiencing electrical issues as well. A police committee meeting will be held soon to discuss.

Briefly discussed in the public comment section was the future of the proposed pharmacy. It was noted that work is still being done for that business to come to town and the property owner has been in contact with the interested party.

The council approved a $250 donation to the Toulon Fire Department Bunker Gear Run and approved to pay the quarterly TIF invoices for TIF administration.