Wisconsin – Jane E. (Sellers) Abbott, age 87, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, mother of a Chillicothe resident, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday August 5, 2017. She passed peacefully at her home with her family by her side.



Jane was born on January 26, 1930 in Sidney, Ohio, to Jesse and Leona Sellers. She was very proud to have been named by her three brothers, Marcus, Darrell and Boyd.



Jane had a passion for music that she developed at a young age. She played piano in churches and sang in choirs whenever possible. All who knew Jane will remember her love for Jesus Christ and her passion to serve with a humble heart. She volunteered for years at various churches and through Meals On Wheels. Jane found joy in spending time with her family and cooking for them.



She is survived by her two children: Kirt (June) Abbott, of Chillicothe and Kristin Abbott, of Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Kelly (Matt) Fogelmark and Brent (Brook) Cranford, both of Chillicothe, Sarah (Blake) Stieghorst, of West Jersey, Elizabeth Ziolkowski, Rachel Ziolkowski, and Andrew Ziolkowsk, all of Manitowoc; seven great- grandchildren including her youngest Rylee Jane Stieghorst who was named after Jane; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved brothers and her first born infant son: Kipp.

Jane’s wish when she was called home was to donate her body to science. A celebration of her life will be held at Chillicothe Bible Church on Sunday August 20, 2017 at 5 p.m. with a visitation an hour before. Pastor Joe Horn will officiate.



Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.