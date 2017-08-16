Lynn E. White





Wyoming – Lynn Ellen White, 64, of Wyoming, Illinois, passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Unity Point Health Proctor in Peoria.



Lynn was born on December 20, 1952 in Peoria, the daughter of Elza “Andy” and Wanda (Tarvin) Anderson. She married James Allen White, Sr. on February 22, 1975 in Princeville; he survives.



Also surviving are two sons, James Allen White II and Adam Matthew White; and one brother, William Doyle Anderson, all of Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Becky Crilly.

Lynn was the owner and operator of the former 7th Street Café in Wyoming. She loved to cook and bake, often donating food for the Wyoming Ambulance and Fire Department fundraisers.



A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Edelstein Community Church, where she was a member. Rev. Ernie Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Speer. Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Edelstein Community Church.



Condolences may be left for Lynn’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.