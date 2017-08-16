Sarah Turner Clayton

Brookhaven, GA – Sarah Clayton, of Brookhaven, died on Friday, August 4, 2017 after a short battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.



Sarah grew up in the small town of Toulon, Illinois. After high school she graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in English. On April 2, 1961, Sarah married the love of her life James M. Clayton. From this marriage she and Jim adopted a set of twins (Joseph Scott and Laura Jane) at the age of 2 ½ years and brought them home on August 8, 1968. While raising a family Sarah taught at high schools in Indiana, California, and Arizona. She later earned a Masters Degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, and a PHD in English Literature from Georgia State University in Atlanta. She also taught classes at Georgia State University.



Sarah was the author of one book “The Angelic Sins of Jones Very,” published in 1999 by Peter Lang Publishing, New York.



She is survived by her husband Jim Clayton, and her daughter Laura and son-in-law Ken Shields, of Pukwana, South Dakota, as well as her son Joe and daughter-in-law Dana Clayton, of White Lake, South Dakota. She is also survived by one sister Mary Sue Lavelle, of Normal, Illinois, and by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Sarah was an active member of PEO, serving as an officer of her chapter many times, including three terms as President. She was an active tennis player and captain of many ALTA and USTA teams over the years. She was a proud member of Decatur Presbyterian Church, teaching adult Sunday school classes and was a past ordained elder. Sarah and her husband had recently celebrated their 56th anniversary.



The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at A.S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur. A memorial service and celebration of her life was held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Decatur Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030.





Donations can also be made to the Decatur Presbyterian Children’s Community Scholarship Program, or the charity of your choice.