Blood drive at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center

(Kewanee, IL / August 17, 2017) – OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 23 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. in the East and West Conference Rooms at OSF HealthCare Saint Luke, 1051 West South Street, Kewanee.

Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and Rapid Pass. With the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, donors can conveniently schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass before coming to their appointments.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

For the optimum blood donation experience, be sure to drink plenty of fluids the day before donating. It is best to give blood on a full stomach. Donors are encouraged to eat iron-rich foods such as meats, eggs, dark green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli, raisins, tomato juice and whole grain breads/noodles.

Presenting donors will receive a $5 Target eGiftCard and entered to win one of eight $10 Visa gift cards. For more information or to make an appointment, call OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Lab at 309-852-7810. Walk-in’s are welcome.