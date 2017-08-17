Courthouse News 8-17-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



8-9-17 – Raven S. Russell – Unlicensed.

8-9-17 – Raven S. Russell – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-10-17 – David P. Aper – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-14-17 – Molly J. Morefield– Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-11-17 – Michael J. Sadowski – Fail to reduce speed.

8-13-17 – James N. Headley – DUI/alcohol/BAC .08.

8-7-17 – Donny C. Cotton – Domestic battery/physical contact.



Accidents



8-11-17 – A single vehicle deer accident occurred on Route 91 approximately 200 feet south of 150N. The driver involved was identified as Lyndsey M. Good, 20, of Wyoming. There were no injuries, but the damages to the vehicle were estimated at over $1,500.

8-12-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on 300N at the intersection of 100E approximately two miles west of West Jersey at 11:11 p.m. Driver Ryan Mehaffy, 29, of Maquon, was traveling east when he drove off onto the shoulder at the approach of a curve. Maquon lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet Impala and went into the ditch. The car crossed two driveways before impacting a guardrail. Mehaffy refused treatment at the scene. No tickets were issued, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500 in damages.

8-13-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on the Osceola Road approximately a quarter of a mile west of 800 E. The driver identified as Margaret A. Hand, 74, of Bradford, was traveling east on the Osceola Road when she crossed into the path of the oncoming lane before leaving the highway where her vehicle traveled several hundred feet into a cornfield. Hand sought medical treatment at OSF St. Marry Hospital in Galesburg. No citations were issued, but the vehicle sustained damages estimated at over $1,500.

8-13-17 – A single vehicle accident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 17 at the Monroe Street intersection located on the east edge of Wyoming. The driver, Cassandra L. Forbes, 20, of Lacon, reportedly was traveling west when she left the highway and traveled into the ditch where her car impacted a raised embankment from the intersecting road which launched the vehicle before it nosed down and rolled. Forbes was transported by Stark County Ambulance to OSF Saint Luke Hospital in Kewanee where she was treated and later released.



Incidents



8-5-17 – Shawn L. Hall, 45, of Toulon, was arrested for disorderly conduct. The following day he posted $120 cash bond and was released.

8-6-17 – Andrew C.L. DeSmit, 24, of Kewanee, was arrested on a Henry County warrant following a traffic stop for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was issued a notice to appear on the citation and he posted $200 on the pending warrant before being released.

8-7-17 – Donny C. Cotton, 28, of Peoria, was arrested for domestic battery and taken to the Stark County Jail. On August 11, Cotton was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

8-7-17 – Threats and harassment were the source of a complaint from a Speer area resident.

8-8-17 – A Wyoming resident in the 600 block of West Elm Street reported criminal damage to property which involved damages to a car window. The incident remains under investigation.

8-8-17 – Cheryl L. Ingles, 45, of Toulon, was arrested for theft. She was later released with a notice to appear.

8-12-17 – Jason M. Gibson, 42, of Toulon, reported a theft after finding evidence of where someone had taken money from his home. The incident remains under investigation.



Marriage License



8-11-17 – Jacob Michael Painter, Bradford and Macaila Ann Cole, Bradford.



Property Transfer



8-7-17 – Karen Lindquist, Ronald R. Lindquist to Eugene T. Costin; PT SW ¼ 10-14-6; PT NW ¼ 15-14-6.

8-7-17 – Lean M. Beall, Dec’d by Exec. to Bethany A. Sutton, Gordon E. Sutton; PT Lot 37 Assr’s Sub SW /14 36-13-6.

8-9-17 – James Walker to Karen Walker; VG LaFayette, Blk 23, Lot 5 & W ½ Lot 6.

8-11-17 – Dean M. Jackson, Dec’d by Exec. to Russell E. Jackson; SW ¼ 23-12-7; PT SE ¼ 28-12-7.

8-11-17 – Irma Jean Jackson, by P.O.A. to Russell E. Jackson; SW ¼ 23-12-7; PT SE ¼ 28-12-7.