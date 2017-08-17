Preview of the 2017 Stark County Rebels football team

After finishing the 2016 season with a record of 7-4 and 5-2 in the conference, the Stark County Rebels will take the field again next week with high hopes for yet another successful season.



Last year’s playoff run ended with Forreston, which makes three consecutive years the Rebels have lost to the state champion.



Missing from the lineup this year are five offense and six defense players from last year, including Logan Knobloch, John Groter, Zade Musselman, Bryce Knowles, Gavin Smith and James King.



But returning to the field is an even bigger list of seniors. Cade Tuthill will be the quarterback, with Canaan Gerber at wide receiver and Wyatt Schupp at running back. Cody Minder will be the center with Bryce LaFollet and Eric Meaker on both sides and Troy Hippen at tackle.



On defense, linemen Eric Meaker and LaFollett will look to stop the running backs, while Cody Minder and Schupp are at linebacker. Gerber will join as a defensive back.



Coach Jade Noard is looking forward to some newcomers as well. Senior Landon Kieser and juniors Christian Koehl and Logan Swank will see time on the offensive line and as a linebacker. So will Ethan Scott and Quin Breese on both lines. Payton Browning and Brandon Franzen, both juniors, will play the wide receiver and defensive back positions.



“Last season we got off to the worst start in Stark County history at 1-3,” said Noard. “We rebounded nicely to finish 6-3 before being eliminated by the eventual state champ, Forreston, in the second round.”



“We lost a number of quality players, some that were instrumental on our 2015 runner-up team. On offense we return our backfield and four linemen, but graduated our top five receivers. Defensively we lost all of our starting defensive backs, but return a good portion of our front seven. I believe our lines, both offensive and defensively, will be a strength of our team. Our skill kids, especially at the receiver position, will be inexperienced to start with, but we feel we have kids who can fill those roles.”



As for the team goals, Noard would like to contend for the LTC title and qualify for the playoffs for the 22nd straight year.



Competition in the LTC will be stout again. Noard predicts Annawan-Wethersfield as the favorite and Mercer County a contender as well. Mid-County will be much improved over last year when injuries derailed their season, and Princeville has a strong junior class that has had success before.



The team preview is this Friday with the soda game at 6 p.m. The first game is next Friday, August 25 at Elmwood against Elmwood-Brimfield at 7 p.m. for a non-conference battle.