St. Timothy quilts for World Relief

While listening to music ranging from Bach, Offenbach and Waldteufel to Leonard Bernstein, Scott Joplin and Rogers and Hammerstein, the quilters of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, of rural Wyoming, fashioned 83 quilts this year, one more than in 2016. Already boxed and ready to go, the quilts will then be shipped to Lutheran World Relief headquarters in Minneapolis.

In 2016, LWR distributed over 346,170 quilts to people living in poverty in various countries around the world including Nicaragua, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda and Peru.

The quilting team this year consisted of Luba Etzler, Carol Stange and Pat Bachman, of Bradford, Ellen Perkins, Marsha Goodwin and Lorie Hartz, of Wyoming, Joye Lee, of Chillicothe and Julie Mueller, of Toulon.

May these quilts bring warmth and comfort to all who receive them. God’s work. Our hands.