Adminstration says new school year off to great start

Student enrollment down significantly, says Klooster







By Jason Musselman

[email protected]



The Stark County CUSD #100 staff and administration reported to the school board Monday night that the school year is off to a good start, despite hearing from Superintendent Jerry Klooster that unofficial enrollment numbers are down significantly.



Elementary principal Jenna Bibb said there are a lot of new faces in her building, but the school year started out really well. She added that “the new teachers and other paraprofessionals are a great asset to our school.”





Jenna and her husband Bruce were recognized for their substantial work to the playground and new wood chips.



Junior high and high school principal Bill Lamb stated the first year of main-in registration went well and they only had to track down a few forms. He also noted and thanked the Parent’s Club that provided solar eclipse glasses for all students on Monday.



In his report, Superintendent Klooster reported unofficially the enrollment number estimates are 327 at the elementary, 148 at the junior high, and 245 at the high school for a total of 720. He added, “that’s down significantly over previous years.”



Also mentioned was the near completion of two Athletic Facility Fundraisers, the football bleachers and high school gym floor. Klooster stated the district is withholding a retainer on the gym floor until the company comes back and fixes the issues with the logo at center court and installs a threshold, which is expected to be done this week.



A new Alumni Hall of Fame program will soon begin for the district. Nomination forms will be out starting Sept. 1 to recognize outstanding alumni. The Academics is #1 Priority committee, comprised of teachers, staff, administration and one board member, will determine those selected and recognized at the State of the District event in the spring.



Klooster also emphasized that the state still has no budget for education, but the district has enough in reserves to make it through the year. The state aid accounts for 1/6th of the annual education fund revenues.



“We will be open all year and continue to provide programs that students and parents depend on despite the dysfunction at the state level,” he said.



A tentative budget was approved by the board with a $268,390 deficit, but Klooster calls that a “worst case scenario.” Klooster went on to explain that the reasons for the projected deficit include unusually high special education costs, projections of reduced corporate personal property replacement taxes, a reduction in the number of Bradford students attending SCHS, and uncertain state funding. Klooster shared that the projection should represent a worst-case scenario.



The board approved a renewal with Blue Cross Blue Shield for employee insurance. The premiums rose a total of 4.5%, which the board feared might be as high as 10%. A stipend provided by the board will cover the PPO option but a single payer would have to make up the difference for an HMO plan.



The first reading of the FY18 board goals was approved and will be up for final action at the September meeting. The board also voted to allow the letting of fuel bids for both gas and diesel.



After executive session, the board voted to: dismiss Crossing Guard/Cook’s Helper Heather Rucker, effective immediately; employ Janette Wager as Cook’s Helper for three-hours per day, effective immediately; approve the following volunteer coaches for fall sports: Chris Cinnamon – golf, Gaylen Noard – football, Barry Pepper – JH softball, and Pat Keane Sr., JH baseball; accept the resignation of full-time junior high parapro Jenny Joos, effective immediately; employ Taylour Birkett as part-time parapro at SCJHS; move Sammi Evans from part-time EL interventionist to full-time EL interventionist and RtI aide; and move Crystal McRell from the position of EL interventionist to teacher.



Additionally the board, effective immediately, voted to: employ Lori Grinnell as an RtI Aide; accept the resignation of HS PE/Health teacher Jarrod Hippen,; employ Clint Terwilliger as PE teacher; employ Trisha Berchtold as SCES Office Aide; approve the following supervision positions for the upcoming school year in Toulon: 1) Morning supervision: Sami Evans 2) HS detention supervision: Janet Wilkinson 3) HS lunch supervision: Thomas McElwee, Taul Noard and Sami Evans 4) Morning gym supervision and P.M. parking lot supervision: Clint Terwilliger and 5) P.M. bus duty – Emily Stahl; approved the following Student Crossing Guards in Toulon: Matthew Roark and Matthew Baumgartner; accept the resignation of Bart Frey as coach of JH track and 8 th grade boys’ basketball; approve the following coaches for the upcoming school year: Thomas McElwee – 8 th grade girls’ basketball; Tim Carstens – 7 th grade girls’ basketball and HS girls’ track; Bart Frey – HS boys’ track; and Kyli Whittle – 7th grade girls’ volleyball.



The next meeting will be held on September 25th, a week later than normal, due to the budget needing to be on display for 30 days.