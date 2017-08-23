Bradford School enrollment down

By John A. Ballentine

The enrollment for Bradford School District #1 is down six students from the last school year, but the Pre-K enrollment was highest of all classes at 20 students. Superintendent Chad Gripp reported to the Bradford School Board that the total 2017-18 school year enrollment is at 150 students for both the grade and Junior High Schools.



There are four more students in grade school at 105 then there were last year, while the Junior High is minus 10 students on enrollment. The breakdown equals: Pre-K – 20, K – 14, 1st – 14, 2nd – 14, 3rd – 11, 4th – 16, 5th – 16,6th – 11, 7th – 19, and 8th – 15.



Gripp recognized the new teachers at Bradford as Mrs. Shayna Ehlers – 1st grade and Miss Paige Yarger – 4th grade instructors.

A tentative budget is currently on display in the Junior High office 30 days prior to a hearing. It will be adopted at the board’s September 19 meeting with the condition it must be adopted prior to September 30.



The State of Illinois has missed payments on August 10 and August 20 to the Bradford School system due to the State budget stalemate.



Normally, there are 22 payments per year made to the district for aid.



The school district will be financially benefitting in the future from a proposed 20 to 40 additional wind turbine generators (WTGs) to be installed over the next few years. Three of these WTGs will be installed within 1.5 miles of the Bradford village boundary setback, now that the Bradford Village Board signed a variance agreement with Lone Tree Energy, of Dallas, Texas. Installation is expected over the next year for those three WTGs.



The school district will receive between $15,000 and $24,000 per WTG of the three to be installed. It is a 25-year contract.



The cinder track is progressing in receiving new “cinder-like” material as has been previously reported concerning the track project. The Parent-Teacher Organization has pledged $200 to the project and if the Sports Booster’s Club matches that amount, then $400 will be received in total to aid in defraying the cost of the project.



The High School memorial project continues to be on target for completion. The granite top will be installed by this week and a plaque and sketch are scheduled to be installed on the memorial in the near future.



Transportation Supervisor Paul Barry informed the board that his department was prepared for the August 16 start of the school year. He also reported that bus no. 22, which is to be sold or scrapped, received an offer to buy it for $800. Barry said he was hoping for not less than a $1,000 and up to $1,500. The board directed Barry to use his own discretion in either selling or scrapping the bus.