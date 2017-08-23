Only one responds to Wyoming annexation letter

By Doug Hampton

Denny Rewerts spoke with the Wyoming City Council at their August meeting regarding letters that were sent to property owners who are not within the corporate city limits. The letters concerned annexing properties into the city to be part of the proposed TIF District #2. City Attorney Bruce Fehrenbacher indicated that he had asked letter recipients to contact him or the city by August 10 and only one person had done so. He assumes the other property owners are not interested in the proposal.



Rewerts provided the council with an information sheet on the progress and plans at the Paramount Theater. The information listed completed items including costs and items such as carpeting, stage and other items to be completed in the stage 3 phase of the restoration project headed by the Wyoming History & Arts Association.



Farnsworth Group engineer Justin Reese told the council that Pavement Maintenance Service is still planning on being in Wyoming in the next two weeks to start this year’s Motor Fuel Tax project. He noted that the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) just signed off on the project on August 7.



The council also received an IDOT Compliance review covering receipts and disbursements of Motor Fuel Tax money for January 1, 2012 until December 31, 2015 and another covering calendar year 2016. Both reviews show the city in compliance.



Nicole Cox, representing the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce requested a donation from the city for the Chamber Corn Boil. The item had been on last month’s agenda, but a representative was not able to attend. The council donated $750 toward the event with Mayor Pat Maher saying, “It’s a good event that brings people downtown.”



The council also approved a TIF Downtown Beatification Grant of up to $3,000 for Mike and Sheila Rumbold for upgrades being made to107 N. Seventh Street.



Police Chief Mark James reported that the department had 50 calls, eight traffic stops, four assists and two city ordinance violations in the past month. James discussed changes he would like to see in the City Code regarding the Weeds and Nuisances Ordinances. He would like to streamline the serving of notices on violations and increase the fines. The council discussed the problems and will have city attorney Fehrenbacher revise the ordinances based on input from the council and bring it back to the council.



R/O and Wastewater treatment plant operator Greg McCauley informed the council of a problem last week at the water plant. Ameren was replacing the substation that feeds Wyoming’s electricity so the station had been hooked into power from Toulon, but it wasn’t enough to run the pumps that feed the water tower, causing the need for it to be done manually. A motor burned up and had to be replaced. McCauley said that Ameren had not notified the city, but they are also not liable for the city’s equipment.





Don McCauley was in attendance to thank the council and say good-bye as he is retiring after 24 year of managing the R/O and Wastewater Treatment Plants and a total of 38 years with the city. The council thanked him for his many years of service.



After some discussion regarding a property donated to the city at 503 W. Elm St., the council decided to ask the fire department to burn down the structure and the city will do any backhoe work needed. The house is in very poor condition and needs to be removed.

The city will purchase an ad in the fall and winter sports program for Stark County School District athletics at a cost of $60.00