Toulon woman pleads not guilty to assault

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



A 50-year-old Toulon woman, now currently from Kewanee, pleaded not guilty Friday and demanded a jury trial on an aggravated assault with a weapon charge that allegedly occurred on April 17 of this year.





According to court documentation, Stephanie A. Dougherty Jennings, “Knowingly held a knife and placed it in front of the face of Heather Ostrowski, a store employee, while at Super Valu, 125 West Main Street, Toulon, Illinois.”



Dougherty Jennings faces a Class A criminal misdemeanor charge, which if found guilty, could spend up to a year in Stark County jail and a $1,000 fine. The minimum sentence would be probation.



Dougherty Jennings had her bail bond set at $1,500, which she posted 10% of, to be released from custody of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.



Dougherty Jennings remains free from custody on that bond while awaiting her December 4 jury trial. She is represented by Stark County public defender Robert M. McBride.