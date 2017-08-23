Genealogy program Saturday on finding and copying Stark County obituaries online

Obituaries are a rich source of genealogy information. Genealogists looking for obituaries of persons who lived in Stark County are fortunate to have online access to the The Stark County News, Wyoming Post-Herald, The Bradford Republican and The Galva News, four local small town weekly newspapers. The daily Kewanee Star Courier is also available up to 1954.



Don Schmidt has collected over 12,000 obituaries of members of Stark County families. He is going to show how to search for them online. Don will also demonstrate how to snip the obituary clippings into document files. If the print quality of the online newspapers is good enough, the text from the clippings can also be copied and pasted into Word files.



The Wyoming Post-Herald has a different search engine than the other newspapers mentioned. Don will show how to navigate searches using both search engines.



The program is going to be held in the Toulon United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017. The public is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served after the program.