Toulon – William Oliver Turnbull, 92, of Toulon, Illinois, passed away at 10:15 a.m. August 20, 2017 at Toulon Rehabilitation Center where he was recuperating following a fall sustained at his home earlier in August.

William was born August 15, 1925 to Raymond and Clara Jackson Turnbull in rural Elmira in the house built for them by his grandfather, Andrew Oliver Turnbull. He married Ruby DeBord, of Toulon, in 1945. Bill later married Janet Dawson Wagher in October, 1977; she survives.

Also surviving are sons, William D. (Pam), Don (Denise) and Ron (Sue), all of Toulon; daughter Kim (Steve) Abel, of Mendota; step-daughters, Kathy (Chris) Gomes, Karen (Gary) Steward, both of Toulon, Linda (Marvin) Donsbach, of Princeville and Sandy (Phil) Orwig, of Atkinson. William was the proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Barb Shambaugh, of LaFayette and brother-in-law, Raymond Dawson, of Casa Grande, Arizona.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four sisters, Ruth Miller, Mary Minton, Janet Lawrence and Marge Croneau; his daughter, Judy Turnbull; a grandson, Michael Abel; and a great-grandson, Andrew Jacob Bennett.

William attended Jack Creek School and graduated from Toulon High School in May, 1943. Like 14 of the 15 boys in his class, and thousands in the United States, Bill served his country in WWII. He enlisted as a Cadet wanting to fly. His training took him throughout the country which included St. Louis, five months at Knox College in Galesburg and Chandler, Arizona. He graduated from preflight training in Santa Ana, California and was sent to Amarillo, Texas for training as a flight engineer on B29 bombers. While in Hondo, Texas receiving additional training, the Japanese surrendered. Bill received his discharge December 20, 1945.

The soldiers, sailors and airmen of the Greatest Generation returned home to work, raise families and build communities. Bill farmed with his father until 1962 when his father retired, and he continued to do so until his retirement in 1990. His son, Ron, continues to farm the family farm in the Elmira community today.

Like generations of Turnbull’s before him, Bill was a member of the Elmira United Presbyterian Church, serving on the Board of Trustee for many years. Bill was committed to his community as exhibited by his many years of service. He served on the Elmira Township Board, Elmira Consolidated School Board, Stark County Extension Board, Stark County A.S.C. Board, Toulon Fire District Board and the Stark County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Bill was a conscientious blood donor throughout the years reaching Hero Level status.

Bill was extremely proud of his military service. He was a lifetime member of the Toulon American Legion Post 416 where he served as Commander, as well as the Honor Guard. He thoroughly enjoyed years of participation in all Legion activities particularly the many State Conventions and six National Conventions he attended. Bill was a lifetime member of Stark County 40 & 8768. Taking the Honor Flight May 26, 2010 to Washington, DC to see the WWII Memorial honoring the service of his fellow veterans and feel the appreciation of his country, was one of the highest points in his life. His Guardian for the trip, Renee Poust and her husband Jed of Moline, remain dear friends.

Among the many interests Bill pursued was his love of woodworking. His family, friends and community are recipients of his hard work and craftsmanship. He began making something for his nine granddaughters then his nine grandsons. Janet, his daughters and daughters-in-law were also blessed by his woodworking skills. Cedar chests, shelves, jewelry boxes, coffee tables, sofa tables, end tables and recipe boxes are examples of his gifts. He fashioned wooden table crosses for family and his church as well as tabletop flag stands for veterans at the Healthcare Center and at Stark County High School Veterans Day program.

He and Janet joined with friends to form a singing group, The Gramas and The Grampas, entertaining audiences in the area with a variety of old time tunes and hymns while having a great time together for several years during the late 1980’s.

They enjoyed travel and toured Scotland in 1996 to see the roots of his Turnbull heritage. Bill and Janet developed family genealogy and participated in the Genealogical Society.

An athlete in high school, Bill continued to enjoy following sports especially as his grandchildren became active in athletics. He was an avid fan of football and basketball alongside his bleacher buddies, Harold Renard and the late Graham Franklin.

Bill often remarked that he has had a good life and enjoyed watching his grandchildren marry and raise children of their own. He was the Old Settlers Badge Honoree in 2010. In his speech Bill said, “Just like my great-great grandfather, William T. Turnbull, my life has been about family, farming and country. My closing thought is that we all may complain about what the United States is or isn’t doing, but I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else!”

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Toulon. Rev. Dr. Dale Dykstra will officiate. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Burial with full military honors will be in Toulon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities at 4130 N. West Blvd. Davenport, IA, 52806 and the Elmira Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be left for William’s family on his tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.