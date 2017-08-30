State Police advise to drive safe over holiday weekend

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ENCOURAGE SAFE DRIVING HABITS FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Metamora, IL – The Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer and the last chance for people to get out and enjoy the warm weather. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest driving periods and millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 8 Commander, Steven Riesenberg, is reminding motorists to make safety their number one priority while driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes. Driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts, the Fatal Four, are the four primary causes of fatal traffic crashes. Troopers will patrol Illinois roadways watching for and assisting stranded motorists, and enforcing Fatal Four violations.

There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses over the holiday weekend. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on August 21 and runs through September 4. The ISP will have additional troopers out on the roadways and at roadside safety checks watching for impaired drivers.

Troopers will also be watching for those who fail to slow down and move over. Illinois law requires motorists to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching a vehicle on the side of the road displaying rotating or flashing lights.

Motorists can expect increased traffic volumes and should plan to allow extra time when traveling to their destinations. Voluntary compliance to traffic laws will assist in making Labor Day travels a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.