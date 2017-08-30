Friendly, spirited judge race shaping up

By Jason Musselman and Jim Nowlan



Bruce Fehrenbacher, of rural Bradford, and Robert H. Rennick Jr., of Toulon, have declared their intent to run for the position of Stark County resident circuit judge in the Republican primary March 20 of next year.



After the primary, a general election will be held November 6 of next year, but at this time no Democrat candidate is expected to run. The new judge would take office on Dec. 1, 2018.



The winner will replace Judge Thomas Keith, of Wyoming, who is retiring.



When The News noted to Fehrenbacher that the paper will provide balanced coverage of the race, Bruce said, “That is great, as Bob and I are friends, and that is the way both of us would want it.”



Fehrenbacher cites experience







Fehrenbacher, 61, is a Wyoming native and has practiced law in Stark County for 37 years.



“With my experience and the variety of cases I have handled over the years,” said Bruce, “being judge is something I think I would be good at.



“I have been in front of many good judges and a few maybe not so good,” Bruce went on, “so I know the importance of providing everyone a fair hearing. Justice is important to me.”



Fehrenbacher is a Wyoming High School graduate where he played football, and was a member of FFA and the Latin Club. He has an undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and a law degree from American University.



During law school, he worked for the Defense Department in Washington, D.C., and afterwards opened his Wyoming law office in 1984. His years of experience include representing people in criminal and civil matters at both the trial and appellate court level.



A member of the Wyoming Lions Club for 30 years, Bruce also represents a number of local governments, including the cities of Wyoming and Toulon. He was also the village attorney for Bradford for several years before retiring from that position.



Bruce and his wife, Marykay are the parents of Michael (Laura) Fehrenbacher and Olivia (Michael) Tasch.



Rennick also cites experience







“I think I would do a good job for the county,” the 49-year-old Rennick told The News after deciding earlier this month to run. “I have good experience, and my qualifications suit me well for the job.”



Bob is a partner in the Rennick Law Firm P.C. with his father Robert Sr. and has been a lawyer for 23 years. Bob has focused on family law with divorces, mediation, and guardian ad litem (a lawyer who serves the best interest of a child) and some criminal cases. Bob notes that these cases cover a majority of the court work in Stark County.



“The law has changed drastically since the last election and being an attorney means constantly educating yourself on changes,” said Bob. He added that his work as a guardian ad litem has caused him to look at what is the best outcome, a role he would have to replay if elected to the bench.



Bob and his wife Leslie have a daughter Brooke who is a senior at Stark County High.



Bob, a Toulon native, is a Toulon fire fighter and volunteer cross country coach at Stark County High School.



Rennick says he has learned one of his best qualifications might be his ability to relate and communicate.



“I can talk to people easily,” he said.



Stark County court going digital



The Illinois Supreme Court has dictated that all paperwork in circuit courts soon be filed electronically. It will be up to the new judge on how to implement that new system in Stark County, and whoever it is they need to be up to speed on such matters.



Rennick says he has extensive experience with e-filing in places like Peoria County, where the clerk will already not accept anything hand-written.



Bruce said that he also has extensive experience with the digital world.



“My title insurance software is all online, and I have been working with computers since 1984,” said Fehrenbacher.



Rennick and Fehrenbacher both unsuccessfully ran for the Stark judgeship in 2013-2014, when interim judge Keith was elected.





The Stark County judge receives his assignment from the chief judge of the 10th Circuit, which includes Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall and Putnam counties. For example, Judge Keith sat in Peoria courtrooms last year.