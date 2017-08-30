Feik pleads guilty and not guilty to charges

By John A. Ballentine



James P. Feik, 33, of Toulon pled guilty to a felony charge of possessing a firearm while his Firearms Owner identification (FOID) card was revoked. Feik appeared in Stark County Circuit Court on Friday and presented his plea to the two felony charges he has been charged with. Feik’s FOID card was revoked in 2015.



Feik then pled not guilty to felony aggravated fleeing from police and he demanded a jury trial, which was scheduled for December. In addition Feik, along with his public defender Robert M. McBride, denied an allegation that he stated during the March incident that he “would start shooting people.”



An October 6 court setting has been scheduled to sentence Feik on his guilty plea. That charge brings a maximum sentence of two to five years (up to 10 years, if extendable) in prison and a $25,000 fine. The minimum would be a probation sentence.



Also Friday, it was indicated in court, Feik is seeking an August 31 psychological evaluation and if necessary, could be admitted September 5 to a hospitalization program. Feik has a history of mental issues.



Feik’s charges stem from a March 29, 2017 incident when he drove through Toulon on Route 17 at a high rate of speed. He led Sheriff Steven Sloan and Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Bent on a high speed chase headed east on Route 17. Feik eventually stopped one mile south of Catalpa Grove Bar and Grill on an adjacent gravel road.



Feik was in communication with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and was talked into surrendering to Sloan and Bent. Feik had thrown the .22 caliber rifle out the truck window just prior to being arrested. A search of his truck revealed several rounds of .22 caliber ammunition on the floorboard within the cab of the vehicle.



Feik has a prior conviction from 2002 for criminal damage to property. His bond has been set at $150,000 although McBride has made several requests in the past court appearances for a reduction of that amount. Feik has been incarcerated at the Stark County jail since his March 29 arrest.