Jill Hulsey the “perfect, invaluable travel companion”

Ruthi Coats and her amazing 13 Chinese-American daughters



By Jim Nowlan

Jill Hulsey took her first intercontinental trip recently, and it was a doozy—23 days all across sweltering China with Ruthi Coats and five of her 13 Chinese-American daughters.



“Jill was the perfect, invaluable travel companion,” says Ruthi, who took five of her nine teenage Chinese-American daughters with her to China to pick up two new daughters.





As they traveled throughout China, from Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, all the way north to Inner Mongolia, the tall, blonde Jill led the procession of youngsters in a line, with Ruthi at the rear.



On their 10 flights, Jill would go through airport security first, then, Ruthi would send the daughters through with their passports, again bringing up the rear.



This was all new to Jill, of rural Toulon.



“I didn’t expect such greenery,” reports Jill. “I recall once being in a natural fishbowl, surrounded by mountains and beautiful, terraced rice fields. It was breathtaking.”

Yet Ruthi, Jill and the girls were on a mission—to pick up two more new daughters from orphanages in China.



And for the Coats girls who came along on the trip, it was an opportunity to see their homeland, visit the cities of their orphanages, and even reconnect with long lost family members.



So, the trip was emotional for all.



The amazing Ruthi Coats



Ruthi is a successful businesswoman, co-owner of Midwest Ingredients in Princeville. She and husband Claude Coats have been bringing orphanage girls back from China to be their daughters for some years now, a total of 13.



The Coats Family of 15 live in a comfortable, large home in rural south Stark County. The girls have been attending school in Princeville.



On this trip, Ruthi and Jill were accompanied by Addie, 15; Vicky, 19; Judy, 19; Gracie, 17, and Kim, 18.



In China, Ruthi adopted Shelby, 10, and Summer, 14.



Adoption anywhere is complicated, but especially so in China. All Chinese adoptions, no matter where the adoptees are living, must be finalized in Guangzhou, a huge city in the south of China.

Fortunately, Ruthi is an old hand at this. The world of China’s orphanages was all new to Jill.

As Jill and Ruthi talked with The News this past week, Jill explains that the orphanages she saw were four or five-story buildings that wrapped around courtyards.



“The first two stories appeared to be a kind of old-folks home,” Jill recalls. “The top floors were for orphaned youngsters, from the crib up to maybe 20 years of age.



“Several of the children we saw were so disabled they couldn’t move. Their heads were generally shaved, so it was hard to tell gender.



“I prayed with one little boy in a crib, my face down to his level. He could barely move. When he heard me, he turned my way, tears streaming down his face.



“Life in the orphanages is extremely unfortunate for many,” Jill continues. “And at that, they just let us see what they wanted us to see.”



Many emotional moments



Several of the girls on the trip had not been back to their homeland in years, some not at all.



“Mom, Mom, my grandmom lived there,” shouted Kim, 18, who is deaf, to Ruthi. The “tribe” (as Ruthi and Jill called their group) of two adults and the teen girls had been walking a busy street in Kim’s hometown.



Memories washed over Kim powerfully.



Indeed, Kim found her biological father and other relatives during the trip.





The girls would carry posters proclaiming their names as they traversed the streets of their one-time hometowns, hoping to come across people who might know of their families.



Addie met the foster family that had reared her up to age 18 months, though she of course didn’t recall them.



The tribe became separated once, unable to communicate, with Jill and two girls apart from Ruthi and the others.



They panicked briefly, but all turned out well, as they reconnected.



Jill learned a lot about herself



“When you’re in a different world, don’t speak the language, don’t know your way around,” observes Jill, “you get to the foundation of who you are. To compensate, your intuition, discernment and senses are all heightened. You learn about yourself and what you’re capable of.”



Jill found the Chinese on the streets to be kind and curious.



Indeed, many gawked at this unusual combination: a formidable blonde, unusual in China, plus a tribe of young Chinese girls, one of whom is very small, always will be, plus Momma Ruthi.

Jill recounts that when people gawked at them, she would just stare back, forcing them to avert their eyes.



Jill liked the food, especially lotus pod, a crunchy, sliced vegetable that looks like Swiss cheese. And the milk tea, “a comfort food,” Jill says.



“I did miss my real coffee,” she adds.



Jill the “tribe leader”



“You walked off the plane at each stop ahead of the rest of us, like a regal queen,” Ruthi says to Jill. “And your queenly stature led us through the crowds, and you were a comfort to my daughters.”

“I do get up and go, and walk fast,” responds Jill.



“It was nice to have someone local with me,” says Ruthi, “as my daughters came to know Jill well and will see her often in the future.



The group traveled from Detroit to Beijing then to Chongqing, took a van or flights to Nanchuan, Zunyi, Loudi, Xian (where of course Jill and several girls saw the Terracotta Warriors), Huhohoate in Inner Mongolia, and down to Guangzhou to formalize the adoptions and obtain Visas.



Back home in southern Stark County, the Coats live with their 13 daughters. Ruthi also has two sons in their 30-40s, and Claude also has two sons from a previous marriage, also out of the nest.



No more daughters, but not the end of the story



Ruthi told us she and Claude are now finished adopting, as China has changed the adoption rules.

But Ruthi is now focused on how to recruit donations for clothes to keep the children warm at the Luodi and Zunyi orphanages.



Ruthi and Jill observe that the children often lie, often unable to move, without any clothes on.

The two fear the children are cold in the winter.



If you wish to donate to Ruthi’s new cause, you can do so by using the friends and family option on Pay Pal via [email protected]



This was obviously a deeply rewarding trip for Jill Hulsey and the Coats Family.



There oughta be a documentary!



There probably will be.