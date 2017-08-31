Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



I grew up with my Grandmother and Aunts saying the old wives tale, “red sky at night sailors delight, red sky in the morn sailor take warn.” I didn’t find out until later in life that this was actually a part of the Bible. My family lives by the old wives tales. They are always using them to predict the weather or how bad the upcoming season will be.



We’ve been talking in the office, trying to figure out what kind of winter it will be. It’s been a fairly mild summer so does that mean we should watch out for a rough winter? We haven’t had a bad winter in almost five years. Maybe this is the year for it. I have been looking for all the tell tale signs of an upcoming bad winter. Wooly warms or caterpillars aren’t out in full force yet so that’s a good sign. We’ve had a few foggy mornings in August which could mean we’re going to get a few measurable snowfalls.



Another way to predict the weather is to look at the sky. This time you shouldn’t need any glasses or protective headgear to do so. If the moon or sun has a ring around it, you can assume it will rain or snow that day. If you don’t feel like looking up, look down at an oak tree. If there are a bunch of acorns that have fallen, you can predict it will be a “mast year”.



We can’t be sure how the weather will rank but until then I’ll be curled up on my couch watching out the window until I can go build my snowman and break out the sled.