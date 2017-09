LAKE CALHOUN LADIES LEAGUE

8/22/2017

A FLIGHT: LOW GROSS – Bonnie Hoxworth 52, LOW NET – Paula Boston 38

B FLIGHT: LOW GROSS – Loraine Dexter, Rogena Lumberry 56, LOW NET – Ardith Wittmeyer 41

C FLIGHT: LOW GROSS – Karen Goff 58, LOW NET – Sandy McCready 40

LOW PUTTS: Brenda Holmes 15

PLAY OF THE DAY Drive closest to #3 pin: Paula Boston

WINNING TEAM: Mary’s Family Dining

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Wildflower Photography 2. Aldrich Co. 3. Mary’s Family Dining