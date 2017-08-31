Local News Community gives back to local fire dept. August 31, 2017 0 Comment The Wyoming Fire Department was recently presented with monetary donations of $5,335 raised through a series of fundraisers held in Wyoming. Members of the volunteer fire department are pictured here with members of the community during the presentation. Seated in the front row from the left are firefighters Rebecca Klemm, Dan Hardman, Dominik Waters, 4-H president Emma Webster (kneeling), Seth Draminski, Seth Mercer, and Austin Koontz. In the back row, Jake Plummer, Charlie Geary, Barry Pepper, Joe Beck, Joey Charvet, Fire Chief Ed Foglesonger, Stark County Resource Peg Gray, Wyoming Chamber president and vice-president Nicole Cox and Melody Anderson, Chris Sherbeyn, and Scott Draminski. Posted by | View Post | View Group