Courthouse News 8-31-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



8-21-17 – Angela M. Morgan – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

8-22-17 – Daniel R. Harms – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-22-17 – Lisa Kendall – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-22-17 – Kimberley C. Weaver – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-22-17 – Sara L. Zimmerman – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-16-17 – Charles H. DeBolt – Operating vehicle without a safety certificate.

8-24-17 – Leah M. Slightom – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

8-26-17 – Jeremy Israel – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

8-26-17 – Javen Zarate – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-26-17 – Todd R. Staley – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-26-17 – Charles W. Ruppman – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-27-17 – Jose J. Ramos – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-24-17 – Rachel W. Newton – No valid registration.

8-23-17 – John Fredric Carrick – Retail theft.



Accidents



8-18-17 – A deer related vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Route 17 and 800 E. The driver involved was Ryan R. Allen, 22, of Wyoming. There were no injuries reported or citations issued. The vehicle damages were estimated over $1,500.

8-28-17 – Driver Betty A. Bauer, 80, of Tiskilwa, reportedly was attempting to back in the Bradford Casey’s Store when she struck a vehicle owned by Patricia A. Hedgepath, 60, of Bradford. There were no injuries reported or citations issued, but both vehicles sustained over $1,500 in damages.



Incidents



8-23-17 – John F. Carrick, 35, of Toulon, was arrested for retail theft following an incident at the Toulon Casey’s General Store. He posted $150 cash bond, plus booking fees and was released with a notice to appear.

8-24-17 – Zachary F. Fox, 22, of LaFayette, was issued a notice to appear for violation of the open burning act.

8-27-17 – A domestic battery incident was reported from a Speer residence located in the 300 block of McKinley Avenue.



Property Transfer

8-22-17 – Andrew J. Porter to Timothy L. Duffield; Wyoming, Fair Acres Add’n, Lot 3 & Pt Lot 4.

8-23-17 – Kenneth C. Wright to Kenneth C. Wright, Michael G. Wright; Wyoming, Castle’s Add’n, PT Blk 18.

8-23-17 – Dennis A. Webster, Martin D. Webster to Alex R. Nowlan; Toulon, Oakwood Knoll Sub., Lots 4 & 5.

8-23-17 – Ann O. Williams, Trustee to James D. Renner, John C. Renner, Ann O. Williams; Undiv 1/3 Int N ½ W ½ NW ¼ 15-12-7.

8-23-17 – James D. Renner to Ann O. Williams; Undiv 1/3 Int N ½ W ½ NW ¼ 15-12-7.

8-23-17 – Patricia Barnhart to Norma Y. Barto; VG Lombardville, Blk 6, Lots 12 & 13.

8-23-17 – Norma Y. Barto to James F. Young Jr.; VG Lombardville, Blk 6, Lots 12 & 13.