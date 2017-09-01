Shoppes at Grand Prairie Welcomes Two New Stores

Seasonal favorite Halloween City and internet provider i3 Broadband

Halloween City opening Friday, September 1, 2017

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is pleased to welcome Halloween City for the fall season. Located at the west entrance to the shopping center, the Halloween costume and party store is located across from H&M. Whether you are transforming your home into a haunted house, dressing up in awesome costumes, or throwing a kid-friendly Halloween party – Halloween City has the selection to inspire the greatest Halloween ideas. The store will be open Monday – Saturday 10am–9pm, and Sunday 11am–6pm, through early November.

i3 Broadband opening Wednesday, September 6, 2017

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce are pleased to welcome i3 Broadband with a ribbon cutting ceremony. i3 Broadband is a neighborhood provider of fiber optic internet, and has been expanding in Peoria and neighboring communities for several years. i3 Broadband offers ultra-high speed internet, HD TV, and voice services that deliver an unmatched combination of reliability, responsiveness, and value. Unlike telephone-based DSL, or traditional cable company services, i3 Broadband’s fiber-to-the-home network allows data to travel much faster to and from users, and is more reliable with a better signal strength.

The new store, located near the mall-side entrance to HomeGoods, will serve as a location for customers to pay their bills, return or exchange equipment, get questions answered, test out services, and sign up. The grand opening of i3 Broadband’s Peoria retail location is scheduled at 10 a.m. on September 6th at their store in The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Following the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting facilitated by the Peoria Chamber of Commerce, radio station 104.9 The Wolf will be onsite with a remote DJ from noon-2 p.m. offering awesome giveaways. The public is invited to visit the new i3 Broadband retail store, enter to win the great giveaways, and enjoy ultra-high speed internet services.