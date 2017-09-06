Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



Did you know each month has some crazy holiday in it? For instance, January is National Bath Safety Month or April is National Humor month. Well September is National Eat Dinner with your Children month. Now, I had no idea this was even a category until I was watching Nick at Night before bed last week, but I think that’s a great idea.



National Eat Dinner with your Children month is a designed national effort to promote family dinners. This comes at a great time with everyone getting back into the swing of things with school starting. On the other hand, it’s a little stressful with the farm dads in the field. Having family dinners doesn’t mean you have to have them at a dinner table, granted that’s probably what the people behind the efforts were meaning. I have great memories of bringing my dad supper in the field. We would bring some sort of hot meal or crockpot concoction and use a tailgate as a dinner table. We would talk about our days over the noise of the running machines or between loads.





Studies have shown eating meals with your children, reduces risky behaviors in kids and they perform better in the classroom. This is perfect timing for using up the last of those garden goodies. Family meals can still be fast and easy. To find some easy recipes fresh from the garden, be sure to scroll through our Facebook page or even Pinterest.