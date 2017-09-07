Local News Around the County for 9-7-17 September 7, 2017 0 Comment This 1926 Ford is the infamous “Silver Streak” from Bradford, IL. Bradford’s Boy Scout Troop 1851’s float won second place in the float category. cousins of the original “Gypsy Co-Eds” of “Silver Streak” fame. The Bradford Class of 1977 was represented in Bradford’s Labor Day Parade. Bradford Girl Scout Troop 4128 won first place for floats at the Bradford Labor Day Parade. The Peoria Heights marching band performed during Bradford’s Labor Day Little Miss Bradford contestants were part of Bradford’s Labor Day Parade. This Farmall 450 is owned by Jordan Elsasser, of Sparland. IL and was one of several in the Bradford Labor Day Parade. Best of Show car was this 1934 Ford-5 window. Pictured are L-R Haylie Moodie, owner Mark Stewart, of Moline, IL, and Lane Moodie. Best of Show car was this 1934 Ford-5 window. Pictured are L-R Haylie Moodie, owner Mark Stewart, of Moline, IL, and Lane Moodie. This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is owned by Charles Lucas, of Tiskilwa, IL. The Bill Bauer Memorial trophy was presented by the Bauer family representatives to Morgan Erickson, of Altona for her 1967 Ford/Winnebago FZ50 vehicle. This 1933 Buick Delivery owned by Susan and Evan Moore, of Sterling, IL won best car in the Pre-1949 Modified category. Clem Hicks, of Kewanee, IL owns this 1955 Ford Victoria. Bradford Village President Henry Waldinger presents the “Mayor’s Choice” award to Connie Rajnowski, of Rock Falls, IL for her 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. A 1963½ Ford Galaxie 500 is owned by Terry Courtway, of Bradford, IL. Jim Winslow, of Toulon, IL owns this 1965 Pontiac GTO. Posted by | View Post | View Group