Courthouse News for 9-7-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



8-29-17 – James B. King – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-29-17 – Billy J. Poignant – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-1-17 – Travis M. Holler – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-1-17 – Jeri A. Mrowczynski– Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-30-17 – Keegan A. Newcomer – Theft/Control Intent less than $500. Two counts.

8-8-17 – Adam Wilson – Nuisance



Incidents



8-28-17 – Walter J. Vervynck Jr., 65, of Kewanee, was arrested for battery. He posted $150 cash bond and was released.

8-28-17 – James F. Young Jr., of Bradford, reported criminal damage to property after finding evidence of where someone had damaged his mailbox.

8-30-17 – A 17-year-old Abingdon teen was arrested for theft and possession of stolen property. Also arrested in the same incident was Keegan A. Newcomer, 18, of Monmouth, was charged with theft and resisting arrest. The minor was released with a notice to appear, and Newcomer was taken into custody when he could not pay bond set at $150 cash. Later that same day, the 17-year-old Abingdon teen was arrested and charged additionally with retail theft. The minor was taken into custody and transported to the Mary Davis facility in Galesburg. At that time Newcomer was also charged in the second incident with retail theft and issued a notice to appear while he remains in custody at the Stark County Jail.

9-2-17 – A battery incident was reported to authorities from the 200 block of Lyons Court in Toulon. The incident remains under investigation.

9-3-17 – A missing elderly man was located in the 400 block of North Washington Street in Toulon and then returned back to his residence by authorities.

9-3-17 – Criminal damage to property was reported by a Castleton resident in the 100 block of State Street. The incident remains under investigation.



Accidents



8-30-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on Route 91 at the intersection of 300 N. The driver involved was identified as Penny Coates, 20, of Wyoming. Coates was traveling on 300 N when she approached the intersection of Route 91 and failed to see the stop sign due to a dense amount of fog. The vehicle traveled across the intersection road and went into the ditch. The driver was taken by Stark County Ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Peoria. No citations were issued, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500 in damages.

8-31-17 – A single vehicle deer accident occurred on Route 78 approximately a half of a mile south of 1100 N. The driver involved was identified as July L. Bishop, 59, of Kewanee. There were no injuries reported, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500 in damages.

9-1-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on Route 93 when driver Jessica Colvin, 32, of Lincoln, was traveling west when a small animal ran out into the roadway and she swerved and over corrected in an attempt to miss it. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a mailbox before going into the ditch and striking several small trees and a bush. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500 in estimated damages.



Property Transfer



8-28-17 – Debra S. Jackson, Russell E. Jackson to Debra S. Jackson, Trustee, Russell E. Jackson, Trustee; Undiv ½ Int SW 1/3 23-12-7; Undiv ½ Int Pt SE ¼ 28-12-7.