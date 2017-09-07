Stark County drops Lewistown

By John A. Ballentine

The Stark County Rebels evened their season record at one and one by outplaying the Lewistown Indians in a nonconference football game. The Rebels took the win by an 18 – 6 score that saw no extra points of any type scored.







In the first quarter, Stark County threatened to score a touchdown, but failed on four downs close to the end zone. The Indians could not muster a long offensive possession and the quarter ended with a scoreless tie 0 – 0.



Although the Rebels drove to the four-yard line of the Indians during the second quarter, they did not score with seven minutes remaining in the half. Again, Stark County moved the ball downfield with under three minutes remaining in the half.



At the 2:09 mark, Zack Sevrens of Lewistown intercepted a Cade Tuthill downfield pass. On the next play Canaan Gerber picked off the Indians’ pass at 1:55.



With 23 seconds remaining in the first half, the Rebels’ Hunter Kiesewetter plunged into the end zone on a two-yard touchdown play. The Rebels took the first score and lead of the game, 6 – 0 at halftime. The extra point attempt failed.



The third quarter began with both teams moving the ball toward the end zone, but neither team was able to capitalize with any scoring. At the 2:45 mark remaining in the quarter, Stark County’s Payton Browning punched into the end zone on a three-yard run. The Rebels extra point failed, leaving the score at 12 – 0.



Lewistown gained momentum near the end of the third quarter and were driving to the end zone when the quarter ended.



Typifying some of the play throughout the game by both teams, the Indians fumbled the first play of the fourth quarter at the 34-yard line of Stark County. The Rebels recovered and began a march to the opposite end zone.

With 7:43 remaining in the game, the Rebels’ Cade Tuthill launched a 20-yard pass to Hunter Donovan for the final Rebel scoring of the game. The extra point kick drifted wide left and the Rebels led 18 – 0.



Back to back plays at 7:22 witnessed two fumbles occurring. The Indians coughed up the ball first and lost it to the Rebels. On the next play from first down, the Rebels returned the favor losing possession to the Indians.



The ball was easily taken downfield by Lewistown when Quarterback Cade Beekman chunked a short pass to Jake Myers and he sprinted down the field for a 64-yard touchdown pass-run play. The Indians’ extra point pass fell harmlessly to the ground and the score was Rebels 18, Indians 6.



The game ended with that score after both teams were unable to sustain a drive during the final five minutes of the game for a score.



The News asked Head Coach Jade Noard after the game to describe his team’s performance. Noard replied, “It was sloppy at times, but was good enough at other times to get the win. We did enough to get the job done. Now we need to eliminate the mistakes. We’ll keep getting better.”



The Rebels will need to do exactly what Coach Noard stated when they face off against a tough Annawan – Wethersfield Titans co-op team this Friday, in Annawan, at 7 p.m. The Titans and Rebels play in the first conference game of the season for both teams. Annawan – Wethersfield and Stark County have one and one records of non-conference games.



Last Friday’s scores of the Rebels’ upcoming opponents (* indicated) are: Elmwood-Brimfield 30-22 over *Annawan-Wethersfield; Illini West 34-12 over *Mercer County; Abington-Avon big over *Ridgewood 59-20; *West Central outscores South Fulton 42-32; West Prairie 30-20 over *United; *Princeville crushes Peoria Heights 56-6; and *Mid-County slips past Knoxville by a 20-16 score.