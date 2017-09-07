Lady Rebels’ volleyball pick up second season win

By John A. Ballentine

The Lady Rebels varsity volleyball team hosted Henry on August 29 at home and won a tough match by scores of 25 – 22 and 25 – 20. Mallory Pearson had four kills and Maddie Wilson added eight assists plus one ace. Pearson contributed two blocks. The team’s record is 2 – 4 on the season with only non-conference matches played.



The Lady Rebels played at Sherrard on August 31, but no statistics were provided for that matchup. They played against Midland at home on September 6 and will play their first conference match on September 13 at United, in Monmouth. The preliminary game against Henry went to the Rebels 25 -13 and 25 -14.