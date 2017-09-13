Upcoming boil order for LaFayette; Smith sworn in

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



Work on the chlorine supply line at the pump house will begin October 7 in order to replace the existing corroded line. Chlorine has dissolved part of the chlorine supply line to the aerator that gets mixed into the water system.



A solution to not unearthing the existing buried line, which is approximately seven feet below the surface, is to run a new line to the water tower. The old line will be cut out and sealed off to prevent chlorine from re-entering it. Installation of a new line is the preferred alternative and will be done by tapping into the water line at the water tower.



Chris Smith was sworn into office as a village trustee for his second term on the board. Smith was re-elected in April but has failed to attend any meetings due to a work schedule conflict, according to Smith.



He explained simply by saying, “My work schedule has changed and is from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” thus implying that he should be able to attend meetings on a more regular basis.



Tree removal bids were opened and are for the removal of two ash trees located on village property. The winning bid of the two received was from Jeff O’Bryant for a total charge of $750. The other bid was for $1,400.



The board unanimously approved both the Annual Appropriations Bill ordinance #437 and a Tax Levy Resolution #438. The appropriations ordinance permits the village board to use funds previously budgeted for of the various finance accounts. This enables the board to conduct the village’s business.



The Tax Levy is in association with the appropriations ordinance. It is the tool to generate those funds for village business. Next month’s meeting will at 6 p.m. on October 2 at the village hall.